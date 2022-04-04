Riedel Foundation hires Grant Administrator

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The George H. Riedel Private Foundation has named Sarah Deien as its Grant Administrator.
“I feel honored to be part of this foundation and all it represents,” Deien said. “There are so many people in need in Hannibal. When I look back at all that the Riedel Foundation has accomplished in the past and think ahead to all the needs still out there, it inspires me. Our grants truly improve the quality of life in Hannibal.”
In recent years, the Riedel Foundation has been working quietly to distribute grants that help nonprofit organizations in Hannibal. With this appointment, the Foundation is taking on a slightly different focus.
“We want to find more innovative ideas to fill the needs we see in Hannibal,” said Foundation Trustee April Baldwin. “Sarah has already come up with some creative ways that we can approach our grant awards. We are also moving toward a more collaborative approach, so that our new administrator can help navigate the grant-writing process and make it even easier for organizations in need to apply for help.”
Since its inception in 2000, the Riedel Foundation has awarded about $6 million in grants to Hannibal nonprofit organizations. Major benefactors have included the YMCA of Hannibal, Kids in Motion and a scholarship fund for Hannibal High School students.
Helping groups that reach children was a primary focus of George Riedel’s philanthropy during his lifetime. The awards also have a wider reach. For example, the grants have helped provide matching funds for the Hannibal Nutrition Center, provided medicines to the Hannibal Free Clinic, and funded programs through the Hannibal Arts Council.
This year, the Riedel Foundation will distribute more than $300,000 to deserving recipients.
More information, qualifications and assistance with the application process are available at riedelfoundation.org, by email at riedelfoundation@gmail.com and by phone at 573-221-6425 ext. 326.
Deien is a former anchor at KHQA-TV and co-host of the Y101 Radio morning show. She and her husband Rich have four daughters, with three students at the University of Missouri and a 7th grader at Holy Family School.
The Riedel Foundation Trust is held at F & M Bank and Trust Company in Hannibal, where Riedel and his father served as directors for more than 90 years.
