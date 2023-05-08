Riedel Foundation grant to supply 40,000 meals to the hungry in Hannibal

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin, right, presents a $5,000 check to Food Bank Regional Coordinator Teresa Ross.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri has received a $5,000 Riedel Foundation grant to provide hunger relief for residents in need in Hannibal.

The Food Bank partners with five pantries and a meal site in the Hannibal area. Last year, it provided more than one million pounds of food to Marion County, enough to supply 950,000 meals to 8,700 residents.

