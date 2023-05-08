Riedel Foundation grant to supply 40,000 meals to the hungry in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri has received a $5,000 Riedel Foundation grant to provide hunger relief for residents in need in Hannibal.
The Food Bank partners with five pantries and a meal site in the Hannibal area. Last year, it provided more than one million pounds of food to Marion County, enough to supply 950,000 meals to 8,700 residents.
The Riedel Foundation grant is enough to provide 40,000 meals to Hannibal residents.
“When we look at the needs of Hannibal, we recognize that food insecurity is a major problem,” said Riedel Trustee April Baldwin. “The Food Bank is the biggest supplier of food to the hungry in our area. Without it, our local pantries would certainly struggle.”
Surveys of Marion County food pantry patrons indicate that more than half were unable to afford basic needs such as rent or utilities during the previous 12 months.
“The Food Bank allows families facing difficult financial circumstances to reallocate limited resources to other expenses such as rent, utilities and medical bills,” said Food Bank Regional Coordinator Teresa Ross. “Along with freeing up resources for other expenses, receiving supplemental food can help those facing hunger combat the increased risks of chronic diseases associated with food insecurity. We try to distribute nutritious foods with the goal of improving health outcomes among those receiving food aid.”
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is a disaster and hunger relief organization that serves 32 counties. It distributes an average of 31 million pounds of food annually at no charge, serving up to 100,000 Missourians each month.
