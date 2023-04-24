Riedel Foundation grant to help meet foster care needs in Hannibal

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin, left, presents a $2,000 grant award to Susan Hayes, treasurer of Embrace Children and Families.

HANNIBAL — The George H. Riedel Foundation has awarded a $2,000 grant to Embrace Children and Families, which serves foster care children in the Hannibal area.

The money will allow the organization to purchase a washer and dryer for its clothing closet.

