Riedel Foundation grant to help meet foster care needs in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The George H. Riedel Foundation has awarded a $2,000 grant to Embrace Children and Families, which serves foster care children in the Hannibal area.
The money will allow the organization to purchase a washer and dryer for its clothing closet.
“Our clothing closet offers a shopping experience for the kids when they are in foster care,” said Executive Director Beth Brothers. “We also do first night bags with underwear, socks, pajamas and hygiene items. Often the children come into foster care with little to no clothing at all.”
Embrace Children and Families can also supply car seats, beds and other essential needs. They offer a scholarship fund for children who wish to participate in extracurricular activities. In addition, they host activities for foster children and provide respite care for foster families who need some down time.
“We’ve found several ways to support foster children in our recent grants,” said Riedel Trustee April Baldwin. “The number of children in foster care is rapidly growing, but there are some great organizations that Riedel partners with to meet their needs.”
Embrace Children and Families was established two years ago with the mission to support foster families in the Hannibal area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.