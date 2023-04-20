Riedel Foundation grant to help establish new preschool class in Hannibal

Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles, right, presents a $9,500 check to Pastor Eric Carlson and Treasurer Karen Burditt to help St. John’s Lutheran School establish a new preschool class. Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles, right, presents a $9,500 check to Pastor Eric Carlson and Treasurer Karen Burditt to help St. John’s Lutheran School establish a new preschool class.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal children who are getting ready for kindergarten will benefit from a grant awarded by the George H. Riedel Foundation.

St. John’s Lutheran School received a $9,500 grant that will help start up an additional morning-only preschool. The grant will provide furnishings and supplies, as well as a new curriculum. The school will also use the money to erect a fence along the street for playground safety.

