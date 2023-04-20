Riedel Foundation grant to help establish new preschool class in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — Hannibal children who are getting ready for kindergarten will benefit from a grant awarded by the George H. Riedel Foundation.
St. John’s Lutheran School received a $9,500 grant that will help start up an additional morning-only preschool. The grant will provide furnishings and supplies, as well as a new curriculum. The school will also use the money to erect a fence along the street for playground safety.
“Because of our location in Hannibal, we have a large opportunity to support our community with affordable preschool/daycare in an area close to where families live and work, and a safe playground that is open to the community for use after hours,” said Principal Cheryl Mack. “This program is especially important in lower social-economic households.”
St. John’s currently offers full-time preschool and daycare. This grant will help families that only require a part-time morning preschool for two or three mornings a week. They expect to serve an additional 30 children. The new class will open in August.
“George Riedel was a member of St. John’s Church,” said Riedel Trustee Bill Criagmiles. “He wanted his legacy used to help children. He would be very happy to see this grant go to the school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.