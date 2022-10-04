Riedel Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children

Riedel Foundation Lead Trustee Dr. Michael Bukstein presents a check for $8,100 to Denise Damron for books to supply the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — All Hannibal children from birth to five years of age are eligible to receive free books with the help of the Riedel Foundation, working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program.

The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area. Through this program, children who are enrolled receive one free book a month mailed directly to their door from the time they are born until they turn five.

