HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation established new, first-time scholarships that will be awarded to five graduating seniors from the Class of 2023 at Hannibal High School.
Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded in George H. Riedel’s name for banking or business. Two $1,000 scholarships went to candidates with an interest in social advocacy.
“In the past, our foundation has given tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to Hannibal students, but we’ve always worked through other organizations,” said Riedel Lead Trustee Dr. Michael Bukstein. “We agreed that it was time to recognize George Riedel and his contributions to Hannibal’s youth by awarding memorial scholarships in his name.”
Riedel and his father served as Directors for F&M Bank and Trust Company for more than 90 years. Upon his death, Riedel left a legacy known as the Riedel Foundation, which has awarded about $6 million in grants to Hannibal non-profit agencies since it was established in 2000.
Three $1,000 awards for the George H. Riedel Foundation Scholarship for Banking or Business went to HHS Seniors Karson Westhoff, Ashlynn Howlett and Quinn Howald.
Two $1,000 awards for the George H. Riedel Foundation Scholarship for Social Advocacy went to HHS Seniors Sheldon Bergheger and Alondra Martin.
More than 25 applications were received for these first-time scholarships. They will be administered through the Hannibal Booster Club and will go directly to the students to apply toward tuition, room and board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.