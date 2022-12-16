Riedel Foundation awards grant to feed Hannibal senior citizens in need

Riedel Foundation Trustee Bill Craigmiles presents a check to Hannibal Nutrition Center Executive Director Margee Tucker at its recent Christmas dinner.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a grant of $33,455 to the Hannibal Nutrition Center to supplement rising food costs for the Meals on Wheels and in-house meal program for senior citizens.

“There is a significant number of seniors in the Hannibal area suffering from some level of food insecurity,” said HNC Executive Director Margee Tucker. “Seniors are trying to choose between paying for medication, rent, heat and food. Our program tries to make sure no senior goes hungry.”

