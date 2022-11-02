Riedel Foundation awards grant to Cuddle Cat Rescue

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation Board of Trustees has announced a $5,000 grant award to Cuddle Cat Rescue for an upcoming spay and neuter program for cats in Hannibal.
The award is a matching grant following a recent fundraising event called the Meow Mixer, which raised more than $11,000 for the program.
“Cuddle Cat gets calls year-round asking for assistance with cats and kittens, specifically with spaying and neutering cats,” said Board President Gabrielle Esselman. “We have an extremely dedicated team of foster volunteers but even they can’t keep up with the requests that pour in. This grant will help us reduce the community’s cat population problem in a humane way.”
It costs $35-$45 to spay or neuter a cat.
“The Riedel Board recently awarded a grant to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society for a spay and neuter program,” said Trustee April Baldwin. “Between the two organizations, we hope our funding can make a real difference in controlling the number of stray animals in Hannibal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.