Riedel Foundation awards grant to Cuddle Cat Rescue

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin, right, presents a $5,000 check to Maria Poindexter of Cuddle Cat Rescue for a spay and neuter program.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation Board of Trustees has announced a $5,000 grant award to Cuddle Cat Rescue for an upcoming spay and neuter program for cats in Hannibal.

The award is a matching grant following a recent fundraising event called the Meow Mixer, which raised more than $11,000 for the program.

