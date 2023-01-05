Riedel Foundation awards grant for youth art programs

Riedel Foundation Administrator Sarah Deien presents a $5,000 check for youth programs to Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Hannibal Arts Council to enhance youth programs offered in Hannibal. The money will help fund youth summer arts camps, creative workshops, Young Masters exhibits and art programs for children in foster care.

HAC Executive Director Michael Gaines says these programs reach more than 500 children 3-17 years of age in Hannibal.

