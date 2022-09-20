Riedel Foundation awards grant for homelessness prevention, assistance efforts

HANNIBAL — Project Community Connect (PCC) is the latest organization to receive a grant award from the Riedel Foundation of Hannibal.
Riedel Trustee April Baldwin presented a $7,500 check to PCC for an upcoming event to combat homelessness in Hannibal.
PCC is hosting a one-day event Thursday, Oct. 6 to serve low-income households in Marion and Ralls counties. The focus is to prevent homelessness and provide assistance to those who are at risk of homelessness.
At the event, services and programs will be available to meet housing, educational and employment needs. Additionally, medical screenings, behavioral health programming, procurement of ID's/birth certificates and services to overcome other barriers to housing stability and provide improved quality of life will be offered.
“Through PCC and the involvement of local agencies and community resources, we are able to break down barriers to enable households access to safe, decent housing with education and supportive services to maintain housing,” said PCC Committee Member Theresa Kendrick.
About 70 vendors will be on hand to offer services like free haircuts, socks and health screenings.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.