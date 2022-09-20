Riedel Foundation awards grant for homelessness prevention, assistance efforts

Riedel Trustee April Baldwin, left, presents a check to Theresa Kendrick with Project Community Connect. The grant will provide services to help combat homelessness in Hannibal.

 

HANNIBAL — Project Community Connect (PCC) is the latest organization to receive a grant award from the Riedel Foundation of Hannibal.

Riedel Trustee April Baldwin presented a $7,500 check to PCC for an upcoming event to combat homelessness in Hannibal.

