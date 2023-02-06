Riedel Foundation awards first-time grant for regional art show

Hannibal High School junior Brooke Bergman received third place in the 49th Annual High School Student Art Competition in Quincy, Ill. The Riedel Foundation awarded a grant to support the event for the first time, noting how it has featured the artwork of Hannibal students for many years.

HANNIBAL — A grant from the Riedel Foundation has helped the Quincy Art Center present a show of outstanding high school artists in the region.

Though Riedel grants can only be awarded to Hannibal non-profit groups, Riedel Trustees decided an award to the Quincy Art Center was appropriate, since the group has sponsored the talent of Hannibal High School students for nearly 50 years.

