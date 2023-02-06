Riedel Foundation awards first-time grant for regional art show

HANNIBAL — A grant from the Riedel Foundation has helped the Quincy Art Center present a show of outstanding high school artists in the region.
Though Riedel grants can only be awarded to Hannibal non-profit groups, Riedel Trustees decided an award to the Quincy Art Center was appropriate, since the group has sponsored the talent of Hannibal High School students for nearly 50 years.
The 49th Annual High School Student Art Competition had 375 pieces entered from 20 schools. One hundred pieces were chosen for the show, with 17 entries accepted from Hannibal High School. Four of those students won awards: Brooke Bergman, junior, third place; Kameil Crane, junior, honorable mention; Tabitha Haxel, senior, honorable mention; and Cheyenne Smith, senior, special recognition.
The 49th Annual High School Art Competition Exhibit will be on display until Feb. 22. The Art Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday at 1515 Jersey St. in Quincy, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.