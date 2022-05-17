HANNIBAL — The George H. Riedel Foundation has approved a grant to support the mission of Hannibal-LaGrange University.
The $25,000 award is a matching grant for HLGU’s upcoming Scarlet and Blue fundraising auction.
“This matching grant comes at a critical time for us,” said Dr. Ray Carty, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at HLGU. “As has been articulated, Hannibal-LaGrange is currently experiencing a financial challenge. This award expresses a vote of confidence in the University and the economic impact we have in Hannibal. It’s important that we have the backing of our community and that’s why this gift from the Riedel Foundation to continue our mission means so much to us.”
The $25,000 grant will match proceeds raised at the HLGU Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 20, in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
“Our board likes that this is a matching grant,” said Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles. “It means the university will have to put the work in to raise the money and encourage people to donate. After that, then the Riedel Foundation will step in with up to $25,000 in matching funds.”
Since the Riedel Foundation started in 2000, it has given nearly $150,000 in financial support to Hannibal-LaGrange. Those awards have helped establish computer and band camps for Hannibal children, provided equipment for the science building and scholarships for the university.
It has also contributed money toward the fine arts theater and its productions, medical training for the nursing program and mentoring for at-risk kids.
