Riedel Foundation awards $6,000 grant for bike safety event

Riedel Foundation Lead Trustee Dr. Michael Bukstein presents a $6,000 grant award to Dr. Susan Meidl for Ride Cool 2023.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Scores of Hannibal children will be supporting new bicycle helmets with the help of a grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation.

Riedel Trustees awarded a $6,000 grant to Ride Cool 2023 to provide bicycle helmets to children who attend. Ride Cool is an annual event hosted by Hannibal Clinic Health Services to educate children about bicycle safety.

