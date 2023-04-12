Riedel Foundation awards $5,000 matching grant to local Habitat for Humanity

HANNIBAL — A grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation will help provide tools used to build new homes for low-income residents of Hannibal.
The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity has been awarded a $5,000 matching grant to purchase the tools that volunteers will use on upcoming projects, including the construction of its latest home in Hannibal which will start in May.
This is the first time the local Habitat for Humanity chapter has been awarded a Riedel grant.
“We’ve identified the lack of affordable housing as a top concern in Hannibal,” said Riedel Trustee Michael Gaines. “Habitat for Humanity tackles that problem one house at a time, but it also builds a sense of community by bringing together volunteers and donors all working together to provide affordable homeownership.”
Board Chairman Paul Ewert says volunteers for Habitat build one home every two years in Hannibal.
"For our partner family, our houses provide more than a new home. It is a multi-generational change, providing a hand up to a family, to move them into home ownership for the rest of their lives. Additionally, these houses don’t just benefit the new homeowner,” Ewert said. “All the funds raised in Hannibal, including the Riedel grant, are spent with Hannibal merchants. It’s an approach that is meant to benefit the entire community.”
The Riedel Foundation will match cash donations up to $5,000 for the grant.
Community members can contact mtahabitat.org for information on how to donate. The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity is also planning a golf tournament in August to help raise money to reach its goal.
