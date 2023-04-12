Riedel Foundation awards $5,000 matching grant to local Habitat for Humanity

The Riedel Foundation has presented its first matching grant in the amount f $5,000 to the local Habitat for Humanity program. The grant will assist in purchasing tools for construction of a new home for an area family. Riedel Trustee Michael Gaines, left, presents a check for the grant to Habitat for Humanity Board Chairman Paul Ewert.

HANNIBAL — A grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation will help provide tools used to build new homes for low-income residents of Hannibal.

The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity has been awarded a $5,000 matching grant to purchase the tools that volunteers will use on upcoming projects, including the construction of its latest home in Hannibal which will start in May.

