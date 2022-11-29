Riedel Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Hannibal Concert Association

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin presents a $5,000 check to members of the Hannibal Concert Association. Pictured from left: Mark Eggleston, Bill Esicar, Joni Halpin, April Baldwin, Clark Todd, Sue Giroux and Dave Dexheimer.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation has announced a $5,000 grant award to the Hannibal Concert Association.

The money will help the HCA in the 2022-2023 season, specifically to cover performance fees and to establish master classes with local youth for string and jazz programs.

