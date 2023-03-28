Riedel Foundation awards $25,000 matching grant to Hannibal-LaGrange University

Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles, right, presents a check of $25,000 to HLGU’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Dr. Ray Carty. This check represents the potential match of proceeds generated at the upcoming Scarlet and Blue auction.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University is in line for a $25,000 matching grant from the Riedel Foundation for donations it receives at its upcoming Scarlet and Blue auction.

The University will use the money to serve the needs of Hannibal in its outreach mission. Those projects include cultural enrichment, community and high school education initiatives, and activities like robotics and STEM camp for young learners.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.