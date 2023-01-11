Riedel Foundation awards $140,000 in grants to Hannibal YMCA

Riedel Foundation Lead Trustee Michael Bukstein, left, presents a check for $133,455 to Eric Abts and Crystal Freeman with the YMCA of Hannibal. The YMCA received more than $140,000 in Riedel grants in 2022.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation continued its tradition of strong support for the YMCA of Hannibal with more than $140,000 in donations in 2022.

At its last meeting, Riedel Trustees presented a check for $133,455 for programming. Earlier in the year, the foundation funded safety and swimming lessons for Hannibal third graders with a $7,000 donation.

