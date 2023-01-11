Riedel Foundation awards $140,000 in grants to Hannibal YMCA

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation continued its tradition of strong support for the YMCA of Hannibal with more than $140,000 in donations in 2022.
At its last meeting, Riedel Trustees presented a check for $133,455 for programming. Earlier in the year, the foundation funded safety and swimming lessons for Hannibal third graders with a $7,000 donation.
“We are so grateful to the Riedel Foundation for the amazing impact it has on the Hannibal YMCA,” said Executive Director Eric Abts. “Over the years, the foundation has donated well over $2 million to the Y, and that money has helped us maintain a successful program.”
This year’s donation will help improve the YMCA’s playground, expand childcare and add more programs for senior citizens.
“Membership for senior citizens has doubled so we want to add more targeted programs for them,” Abts said. “Daycare is a big need for Hannibal, and we have a long waiting list. Our summer camps and out-of-school programs are also overflowing. Riedel funds will help meet the needs we see.”
Lead Trustee Michael Bukstein has served the Riedel Foundation since it was established in 2000.
“George Riedel made it very clear that he intended the Hannibal YMCA to be a top recipient of his estate,” Bukstein said. “His lasting legacy is the impact he has had in supporting the Y’s mission.”
Including the donation to the YMCA, the Riedel Foundation awarded more than $330,000 in grants to Hannibal nonprofit agencies in 2022.
