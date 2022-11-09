Riedel Foundation awards $10,000 to supply Christmas food baskets in Hannibal

Riedel Foundation Trustee Michael Bukstein presents a $10,000 check to Salvation Army Major Trevor McClintock and Family Case Worker Amanda Bowen. The money will help provide about 800 Hannibal families with Christmas food baskets.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal is the latest recipient of a Riedel Foundation grant. The $10,000 award will help provide Christmas food baskets in Hannibal to families who are in need.

“Every family should be able to celebrate the holiday season with a good meal,” said Riedel Foundation Trustee Michael Bukstein. “Food insecurity is a struggle right now and we are happy to be able to help in this way.”

