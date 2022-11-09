Riedel Foundation awards $10,000 to supply Christmas food baskets in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal is the latest recipient of a Riedel Foundation grant. The $10,000 award will help provide Christmas food baskets in Hannibal to families who are in need.
“Every family should be able to celebrate the holiday season with a good meal,” said Riedel Foundation Trustee Michael Bukstein. “Food insecurity is a struggle right now and we are happy to be able to help in this way.”
The Salvation Army of Hannibal expects to hand out 800 Christmas baskets this season. They will include ham and all the fixings for a traditional holiday meal. This year, the baskets will also have breakfast items. The organization has budgeted more than $27,000 for the food boxes in Hannibal.
“We are grateful for the increased help from the Riedel Foundation,” said Salvation Army Major Trevor McClintock. “The cost of food has gone up considerably, so we expect to spend substantially more on our annual Christmas baskets this year. Food is a way to bring families together, and this is such a blessing over the holidays.”
Earlier this year, the Riedel Foundation presented $2,500 to the Salvation Army of Hannibal to help restock the food pantry.
