HANNIBAL — A Hannibal music festival that benefits local charities is the latest recipient of a grant from the Riedel Foundation.
Riedel trustees have awarded a $10,000 matching grant for net proceeds from the Rotary Riverfest in June.
“We have such gratitude to the Riedel Foundation matching grant program, because it will double the benefits of our hard work,” said Riverfest organizer Barb Crane. “Rotary works really hard on our fundraising events so we can give back to the community in terms of scholarships, to help with college education, toys for tots, food banks and other needs of the community.”
In addition, the Riedel funds will help Rotary in its work with a new nonprofit organization called “Good Dads,” a program that teaches uninvolved fathers how to be a good parent.
“Not all men have been taught how to be there for their children. We take for granted sometimes that parenting comes natural, but good parenting and being there for your children can make a huge difference in successful, productive adults,” Crane said.
Rotary Riverfest, a summer music and beer festival with food booths and a variety of live entertainment, takes place June 10-11.
The event was formerly known as Fiesta Del Sol. Now that the renovation of the Hannibal riverfront is complete, the venue has been renamed and moved from Central Park to the new riverfront park.
