Riedel Foundation awards $10,000 matching grant to Mark Twain Boyhood Home

Riedel Foundation trustee Bill Craigmiles, left, presents a check representing a matching grant of up to $10,000 to Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation CEO James Lundgren. The matching grant will be applied toward proceeds from an upcoming whiskey tasting event called "Spirits and Sarcasm" on Saturday Nov. 12 at the Mark Twain Museum. The fundraiser will assist with efforts to upgrade audio and video equipment at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation announced it will provide a match of up to $10,000 for an upcoming fundraiser for the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation in Hannibal. The proceeds will be used to replace audio and video equipment at the Mark Twain Museum and Gallery.

“Our audio and video technology is sorely outdated,” said Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation CEO James Lundgren. “We are currently missing out on programming opportunities. This Riedel grant will bring us up to date and allow us to introduce more people to our museums.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.