HANNIBAL — Hannibal Clinic invites youngsters to pack their bikes and trikes to “Ride Cool” beginning Saturday.
The Clinic’s popular bike and helmet-centered Ride Cool safety event will return from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hannibal Clinic’s parking lot.
The first 200 children will receive a free bicycle safety helmet and t-shirt. Highlights of the safety event include helmet fittings, egg drop safety demonstrations, bicycle safety inspections, an obstacle course, car seat inspections, free snow cones, crafts, giveaways and prize raffles.
Food will be available for purchase from Rebel Pig.
Ride Cool is sponsored in part by Hannibal Clinic Health Services, Hannibal Clinic, Riedel Foundation, Marion County Health Department, Parents as Teachers, Cool Byke and Early Bird Kiwanis.
The following tips are recommended for getting a child to wear a helmet:
- Have your children wear helmets as soon as they start to ride tricycles or act as a passenger on the back of an adult’s bike. If they learn to wear helmets when they ride early, it becomes a habit for life.
- Allow your child to participate in choosing their helmets.
- Wear a helmet yourself. Children learn best by observing you. Whenever you ride your bike, put on your helmet.
- Don’t let children ride their bikes unless they wear their helmets.
- Encourage your children’s friends to wear helmets.
