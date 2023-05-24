Ride Cool 2023 is June 3

HANNIBAL — Parents and guardians are encouraged to have their children grab their bikes and make their way to Blessing Health Hannibal (formerly Hannibal Clinic) at 100 Medical Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for Ride Cool 2023.
This popular and free family-oriented bike safety event is sponsored by Blessing Health Hannibal, Hannibal Clinic Health Services and the Riedel Foundation.
The first 250 children attending Ride Cool 2023 will receive a free helmet and t-shirt. The event will feature a bicycle obstacle course, prizes, snow cones and food available for purchase from Rebel Pig.
“The most efficient and low-cost medicine is preventive medicine,” said Susan Meidl, MD, Blessing Health Hannibal and Hannibal Clinic Health Services board member. “Additionally, children love to learn. Ride Cool brings together these two facts to make our children safer when they enjoy the healthy activity of bicycle riding.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 there were 136,765 nonfatal bicycle-associated injuries in children age 0 to 19 years in the United States and 102 deaths. Among children younger than 14 years of age, most bicycle fatalities are associated with the bicyclist's behavior, examples include riding against the flow of traffic and riding into the street without stopping.
