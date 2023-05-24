Ride Cool 2023 is June 3

The free family-oriented bike safety event, Ride Cool, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Blessing Health Hannibal (formerly Hannibal Clinic) at 100 Medical Drive. 

HANNIBAL — Parents and guardians are encouraged to have their children grab their bikes and make their way to Blessing Health Hannibal (formerly Hannibal Clinic) at 100 Medical Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for Ride Cool 2023.

This popular and free family-oriented bike safety event is sponsored by Blessing Health Hannibal, Hannibal Clinic Health Services and the Riedel Foundation.

