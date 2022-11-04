Rickey pleads not guilty to charges of making pipe bombs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Hannibal man appeared in court Thursday on charges accusing him of making and possessing pipe bombs.
Joshua E. Rickey, 33, was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 26 on one felony count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices.
The indictment accuses Rickey of manufacturing the pipe bombs between Monday, July 4 and Sunday, Aug. 14 and possessing bombs Aug. 14.
In a detention motion and in court Thursday, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj said police learned about the pipe bombs after a domestic disturbance. Some were made of PVC pipe and others of galvanized pipe, and Przulj said Rickey was leaving them where they could do harm to others.
Rickey allegedly set one off and threw another into a brush-filled trailer near his grandmother’s house. Investigators found pipe bombs of various sizes our in his home, the motion said, one of which had to be destroyed because it was not safe.
Rickey pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday.
Charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hannibal Police Department.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj is prosecuting the case.
