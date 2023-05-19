Rickey faces arraignment for assault, resisting arrest charges

HANNIBAL — A defendant faces arraignment for charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest stemming from the Jan. 25 death of a Hannibal man.
Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge David Mobley in Marion County Associate Court. The court determined probable cause existed for the charges against Rickey, and he is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2 in Marion County Circuit Court.
Public Defender Fredrich Cruse represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
On Jan. 25, The Hannibal Police Department arrived on scene around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lyon to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The following morning, detectives with the Hannibal Police Department went to a residence on Darr Street as part of the investigation. When they arrived, the detectives reported seeing Rickey as he attempted to flee on foot.
The officers apprehended Rickey and took him into custody without further incident. A warrant for Rickey was issued Jan. 26 in the Marion County 10th Judicial Circuit Court.
Rickey is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
