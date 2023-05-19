Rickey faces arraignment for assault, resisting arrest charges

Rickey

HANNIBAL — A defendant faces arraignment for charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest stemming from the Jan. 25 death of a Hannibal man.

Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge David Mobley in Marion County Associate Court. The court determined probable cause existed for the charges against Rickey, and he is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2 in Marion County Circuit Court.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.