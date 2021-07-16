Ribbon-cutting planned for Hannibal riverfront

HANNIBAL — There will be a ribbon-cutting at the riverfront at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, to celebrate the riverfront being open for residents and tourists to enjoy. The public is invited.
Riverfront construction ended last fall, with work being completed by Bleigh Construction Co., along with subcontractors and employees from the Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and Hannibal Street Department.
The expansive project replaced numerous infrastructure problems, constructed a new marina and boat ramp and provided docking locations for two large riverboats as well as the Mark Twain Riverboat and Canton Marine Towing. There is new fencing, lighting, sidewalks, a uniform rock wall and large green spaces for events. Recently trees have been planted and picnic tables installed.
The sidewalk is lined with benches that were funded through a Memorial Bench program with inscriptions on the back of the benches. The riverfront cobblestones were used to line the landscaping.
Andy Dorian, Hannibal director of Central Services, said construction recently finished on the boat trailer parking lot and additional asphalt street overlays at Broadway and Center Street.
A kayak launch was fitted in the marina, along with 44 slips for boats. The flagpole has been installed, along with several purple martin houses. Additional upcoming work includes installation of electricity and gas at the marina.