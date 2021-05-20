HANNIBAL — Local and state dignitaries were among the large crowd of people touring the new Hannibal Visitors Center and celebrating its official ribbon-cutting on Thursday.
Mayor James Hark greeted everyone in attendance in front of the new Visitors Center, thanking everyone for the "community effort" to make the project possible. Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Gail Bryant spoke about the journey from the former location at 505 N. Third St. to leading tours of the new, riverboat-inspired facility at 925 Grand Ave.
When the old Mark Twain Memorial Bridge was demolished in 2000, the Visitors Center was no longer close to the bridge and the highway. In fact, some tourists said they saw the downtown site as they were leaving and wished they had stopped by.
Bryant expressed her appreciation for all of the local support, noting HCVB is focused on being "forward-thinking". Tourism is the second-largest industry in Hannibal, and Bryant stressed the organization receives funds solely from lodging tax revenue.
With the support of the HCVB members and other local groups, the search began for a new Visitors Center, including sites on Main Street, Broadway and throughout town. The project began in 2017, and the new Visitors Center sits atop the hill overlooking U.S. 36.
"We needed something special — not just a square building or something — we needed something unique," Bryant said. "We receive visitors from all over the world. We have Mark Twain's Boyhood Home."
Bryant and HVCB members decided on a riverboat theme, dovetailing with the newly renovated riverfront. She thanked the Hannibal City Council, Mayor Hark, City Manager Lisa Peck, City Department heads, the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, Architechechnics, Bleigh Construction and the Missouri Division of Tourism.
"It's a great day for Hannibal," Rep. Louis Riggs said, pointing out tourism is "the cornerstone" of the local economy.
HVCB Board President Cathie Whelan presented Bryant with a bouquet of flowers in appreciation for her leadership throughout the project.
"We love her. All the board does. She's worked tirelessly throughout this entire project," she said. "I don't think we'd be where we're at if it wasn't for her."
Whelan said tourism in the spring has increased "tremendously," and she looks forward to continued success and additional projects in the future. Bryant was enthusiastic as well, mentioning more visitors have stopped by than HVCB staff saw at the former location.
"It's been a while coming, but now it's a reality," Bryant said, pointing out the unique qualities of the site and design are an ideal fit for Hannibal. "We thought maybe it would be a gateway to the downtown. With this and the new riverfront, there's a lot of excitement in the community."
More information is available by stopping by the Visitors Center or calling 573-221-2477.