PALMYRA, Mo. — The rezoning of a parcel of Marion County land could ultimately be decided in a courtroom.
James Lemon, the attorney for Matt Courtney who is seeking to have some of his property rezoned from agricultural to commercial in order to establish a public paintball course, suggested a lawsuit might be required during the April 11 meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Lemon told the commissioners his client has done everything that has been requested of him “at great expense.”
Susan Gard and Charles Webster, members of the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board, said Courtney has never submitted any of his plans for the property to the board, which is why it rejected his rezoning request.
Gard and Webster said Courtney could submit his plans directly to the county commissioners prior to their vote on the planning and zoning recommendation.
It was noted that Courtney had not submitted his plans to either the planning and zoning board, or to the county commission, as of the April 11 meeting.
Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said, on recommendation of legal counsel, the commissioners would vote immediately on the planning and zoning board’s initial recommendation to reject Courtney’s rezoning request.
The commissioners voted unanimously to decline Courtney’s request.
