HANNIBAL — A request that would see a piece of property on Palmyra Road in Hannibal rezoned from E-Commercial to B-Multifamily is closer to becoming a reality after the Hannibal City Council gave first reading on Nov. 2 to a bill that authorizes the change.
The property, located at 3700 Palmyra Road, is owned by Shad Terrill who intends to build triplex and duplex buildings if the bill receives a successful second reading when it again comes before the council at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in council chambers at city hall.
According to City Manager Lisa Peck, Terrill’s rezoning request was initially sent to Mark Bross, the city’s consulting engineer.
In his report Bross noted that there are properties to the east and southwest that are zoned A or B Residential while other properties to the west that are zoned E-Commercial.
“Because the property would be zoned adjacent to an existing residential development, this would not be considered spot zoning,” wrote Peck in a memo to the council. “Also, the proposed use is consistent with the allowable uses under B-Multiple Family zoning.”
A public hearing regarding Terrill’s request took place during the Oct. 21, 2021, meeting of the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission and prior to last week’s city council meeting.
Despite the fact that all the neighbors within 185 feet of the property were notified of the rezoning request, there were no audience members present during the public hearing at the planning and zoning meeting to speak for or against the rezoning request. Peck added that no letters or emails concerning the proposed zoning change were received.
During the public hearing that took place prior to the Nov. 2 city council meeting, one person did speak to seek additional information regarding Terrill’s development plans.
