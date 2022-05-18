STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — New Hope Gospel Center will host a revival from Sunday, May 22 to Friday, May 27 at 1009 Lyon St.
Evangelists Sedell and Patrice Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. will lead worship.
Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and evening services are at 7 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
