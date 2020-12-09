HANNIBAL — A change of format in this fall’s parent/teacher conferences in the Hannibal School District proved to be popular at Hannibal High School where participation doubled.
“The high school had a pretty significant jump up this year,” said Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown during the November meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
Led by the parents of sophomores at 68%, HHS wound up with 54% participation, which was double that seen during the conference one year earlier.
During the previous five years the high water mark for parent participation at the high school was 46% in 2018-19.
Elsewhere in the school district, the Early Childhood Center extended its streak of perfect parent participation to at least the last five years.
All five elementary schools were above 95% — A.D. Stowell, 99%; Oakwood, 98%; Mark Twain, 97%; Eugene Field, 97%; Veterans, 96%.
“At the elementaries their goal is always to try and get 100%,” Brown said. “They were pretty high in the 90s.”
Showing a decline in parent participation was the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, which went from 56% to 31%, and Hannibal Middle School, which dipped from 60% to 16%.
Brown explained that the middle school did not count all the parents who participated in a conference.
“What they reported were only the people who had been in on Zoom. They didn’t report the people who had emailed in or called,” he said. “That is why their numbers are pretty artificially low compared to everyone else’s.”
Brown added that this year’s change of format also worked against the middle school.
“It was also the one I would say who was most impacted by the difference of not being in person there at the middle school with the student-led conferences,” he said. “Zoom was a very different option for them.”
While applauding teachers’ efforts to communicate with parents through video, email and phone calls, Brown is hopeful that a return to the normal conference format will be possible next year.
“Let’s hope this is the last time we have to do it like this,” he said.