HANNIBAL — In accordance with the city charter of Hannibal the city council must amend the city’s bid limits annually. First reading was given the proposed changes during Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council.
According to Wesley Metz, the city’s finance director, to help make the changes previously the council has used the National All Urban Consumers — table of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.
“Utilizing the December to December comparison, the index increased 7 percent from December 2020 to December 2021,” Metz wrote in a memo to the council.
No purchase shall be made by the city without first advertising for sealed bids under the following circumstances: for purchases of personal property at or above $5,366 (up from $5,015); for purchases for repairs on buildings and light equipment at or $14,424 (up from $13,480); for purchases for repairs on heavy equipment or for construction of infrastructural facilities at or above $31,699 (up from $29,625); for purchases of service contracts at or above $6,543 (up from $6,115).
All purchases made under bid limits shall be substantiated by two or more quotes from “reliable firms or individuals,” according to Metz.
The council shall have the right to waive bidding requirements in the event of a state of emergency that directly affects the city of Hannibal and is so declared by council action.
The proposed bid limit revisions will come back before the council for a second and final reading during its Tuesday, March 1, meeting in council chambers at city hall. That meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
