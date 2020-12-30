Retiring pharmacist knows prescription for success

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Jim Cox will hang up his white coat at the County Market Health Mart Pharmacy this week, capping off a career of caring for people over the past 62 years.
Cox began his career as the owner of a pharmacy in Staunton, Ill., in 1972. He soon moved to Best Rexall Drugs, serving patients in Louisiana, Hannibal and Bowling Green. In 1977, he started Best Buy Pharmacy, which he sold to County Markey Health Mart Pharmacy. Cox kept the same focus on care for each person he saw every day.
While some aspects of the pharmacy industry have changed, including the expected changes in technology, Cox said financial considerations and the role of insurance companies have marked the biggest changes he’s witnessed. But the care he and his colleague give hasn’t changed a bit. The goal is to take care of each person, provide guidance with medications and be on call when needed.
During the past 62 years, Cox has dedicated each day to providing the best care possible for each person who comes to the pharmacy counter. His favorite part of the career has been “the satisfaction that you feel at night when you go to bed.”
Cox commended Bob Martin, general manager at the County Market Health Mart Pharmacy. He has known Cox for 50 years, and he learned with him as his student in 1981.
“Bob Martin is a perfect example of people that care,” Cox said.
Martin said Cox has served the people in many surrounding communities with care and dedication.
“He’s been a mentor. He has been a friend,” Martin said. “His service has been good, and he’s somebody who always cares about the patient and puts the patient first.”
Cox and his wife, Karen, plan to move to their home in Florida in the next year. They look forward to getting to spend time with their grandchildren who live in the area — as well as all over the country.
As Cox looks back on his career in the pharmacy industry, he stressed how fortunate residents in the area are to have so many medical providers like Hannibal Regional, Pike County Memorial Hospital and Blessing Hospital providing care. And he expressed his gratitude for the lifetime of relationships and the opportunity to provide the best care possible.
“I can look back and say the two Pike counties have been very good to us,” Cox said.