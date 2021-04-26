Retiring math instructor chosen district's first teacher of year

HANNIBAL — Judy Taylor, who will be retiring at the end of the school year, has been chosen the Hannibal School District's first teacher of the year award winner.
"I am accepting this on behalf of all the other deserving teachers that are here in our district," said Taylor, during the April 21 meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education at the Early Childhood Center. "It has been my honor and privilege to be chosen, but also just to be a teacher in the Hannibal public schools. It has been a great honor."
Taylor expressed appreciation for the support that she has received during her teaching career.
"I want to say 'thank you' to all of you because you make my job and have made my job so much easier," she said.
Superintendent Susan Johnson saluted Taylor.
"I am just so proud of Judy. We are very blessed to have her," she said. "She is very deserving and we just thank her."
According to Johnson, Taylor is a veteran member of the district's teaching staff.
"Judy has taught in Hannibal for most, if not all, of her career," she said.
Taylor teaches mathematics at Mark Twain Elementary School.
"She is an excellent teacher in general, but if you want to learn math that is the woman you want to get with. She knows math," Johnson said.
Taylor noted that she teaches fourth grade math.
The teacher of the year selection process started with nominations from throughout the school district.
"Judy was one of the candidates from each of our buildings. She was selected by her peers at Mark Twain Elementary," Johnson said. "Then they (award nominees) came in front of a committee."
At no point was the selection process easy, according to Johnson.
"It was really difficult because there were lots of deserving individuals," she said.
Johnson is hopeful that Taylor will join the teacher of the year selection committee and help pick next year's recipient.
It is possible that Taylor may fill another important role for the Hannibal School District during the 2021-22 school year.
"You are going to sub, too, right?" asked Johnson during the recent school board meeting.
"Probably," Taylor said with a smile.