QUINCY, Ill. — Retired math teacher Sheila Eyster has once again teamed up with The Kroc Center to offer two math workshops.
A Multiplication Tables Workshop will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept 6 to Tuesday Oct. 11. In this workshop, students and their guardians attending the class will learn tips and tricks for mastering their multiplication tables. This workshop is for students eight years of age and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.