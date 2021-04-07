HANNIBAL — Drivers can expect a smoother ride soon, as crews are scheduled to begin resurfacing operations next week on 8.4 miles of Route A in Marion County.
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 14, and will last about two weeks, taking place between Missouri Route 6 and Missouri Route 168 near Palmyra. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
“Drivers are urged to use caution as they may experience a rough ride in areas until the resurfacing project is complete. Traffic will be reduced to one lane where contractor crews are laying asphalt with flaggers, and a pilot vehicle used for traffic control,“ Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. “Drivers should wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road. All work will be done during daytime hours with all lanes of traffic open at night,”
The work will be completed by Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. who submitted the low bid of $3,821,943.42 and was awarded the contract last fall. The contract also includes nine additional roadway improvement projects located in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties:
Marion County, Route W – Seal coat from U.S. 61 north junction to U.S. 61 south junction in Hannibal; the length of improvement is 3.3 miles.
Ralls County, Route J – Seal coat from U.S. 36 to Missouri Route 154 at Perry, Mo.; the length of improvement is 19 miles.
Monroe/Ralls counties, Route W – Seal coat from U.S. 24 in Monroe City, Mo. to Ralls County Route J; the length of improvement is four miles.
Marion/Ralls counties, Route H – Resurface from U.S. 36 to Missouri Route 19 at Center, Mo.; the length of the improvement is 13.5 miles.
Marion County, Bus. U.S. 61 – Seal coat from just north of Route BB to just north of U.S. Route 24/61 in Palmyra; Mo.; the total length of the improvement is 2.8 miles.
Marion/Shelby counties, Missouri Route 168 — Seal coat from Missouri Route 15 to Bus. U.S. 61 in Palmyra, Mo.; the length of the improvement is 31 miles.
Marion County, Route C – Seal coat from Route Z west junction to Missouri Route 168 near Palmyra, Mo.; the length of the improvement is 9.8 miles.
Ralls County, Route DD – Resurface from U.S. 36 to end of state maintenance near Huntington Lane; the length of improvement is 3.7 miles.
Marion/Ralls counties, Route Z – Seal coat from Route C in Marion County to U.S. 36 in Ralls County near Monroe City, Mo.; the length of improvement is 6.8 miles.
Seal coating is used if the road is structurally sound and has a low traffic volume. It involves laying hot oil then covering with small rocks which are mashed into the road. Seal coating is typically used on roads carrying lower traffic volumes, which make up more than half of the state of Missouri’s roadway network.
When a start date is established for the remaining projects, MoDOT will alert the public through signs, news releases and social media. All work for these projects will be completed by Nov. 1.
Spring is here and highway work zones are beginning to pop up in Missouri. MoDOT reminds motorists as they approach a work zone, please don’t drive distracted. Motorists are reminded to always buckle up and put the phone down for their safety and the safety of highway workers.
All work zones are available online at www.modot.org, and motorists can receive the latest news about road work in the area by signing up for e-updates.