HANNIBAL — Contractor crews and the Missouri Department of Transportation will start work on a resurfacing project the week of April 4, weather permitting, for Missouri 79 in Ralls and Pike counties from Routes E/N in Ralls County to near U.S. Route 54 in Louisiana in Pike County.
This project will include resurfacing, safety curve improvements, shoulder improvements along segments of Missouri Route 79 and sidewalk improvements from Dougherty Pike to 4th Street and Noyes Street to South Carolina Street in Louisiana. The sidewalk improvements are being completed as part of MoDOT’s initiative for compliance with the current standards of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA). The project is scheduled for completion by late August.
“The initial phase of work will include sidewalk improvements with minimal impacts to traffic. The resurfacing and safety improvement work will begin with pavement repairs near Pike County Route B starting the week of April 11. Traffic will be reduced to one lane where crews are actively working with flaggers and a pilot car utilized in directing traffic through the work zone,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer, Martin Lincoln, Jr.
All work will be completed during daylight hours.
“This route carries a considerable volume of local traffic. We ask that motorists please be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur,” Lincoln added.
This contract was awarded earlier this year to Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Missouri in the amount of $8,555,449.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.org or calling 1-888-275-6636.
