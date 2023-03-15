NEW LONDON, Mo. — Contractor crews will start work on a resurfacing project on three disconnected sections of U.S. 61 in Ralls and Pike counties beginning Monday, March 20 if weather permits.
The project covers portions of the highway from just south of Missouri Route 19 to 1/2-mile south of Pike County Route UU near Bowling Green, Mo. The length of the project is 11.8 miles and will be completed by mid-June. The $4.8M contract was awarded to Magruder Paving LLC.
All work will occur during daylight hours. Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring.
All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) would like to remind drivers to be attentive in work zones and put down their cell phones to eliminate distractions.
MoDOT reminds motorists to remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. To receive up-to-date information about all work zones, visit www.modot.org/northeast.
The latest news about road work in the area is available by signing up for e-updates, which provides emails about road work that's happening on the roads, projects or nearby counties.
