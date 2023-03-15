NEW LONDON, Mo. — Contractor crews will start work on a resurfacing project on three disconnected sections of U.S. 61 in Ralls and Pike counties beginning Monday, March 20 if weather permits.

The project covers portions of the highway from just south of Missouri Route 19 to 1/2-mile south of Pike County Route UU near Bowling Green, Mo. The length of the project is 11.8 miles and will be completed by mid-June. The $4.8M contract was awarded to Magruder Paving LLC.

