BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Construction crews are scheduled to begin resurfacing northbound U.S. 61 in Lincoln and Pike counties on June 20.
The project spans the highway from Lincoln County Route V to 0.4 miles south of Pike County Route UU near Bowling Green. The length of the project is 25.5 miles and will be completed by late fall.
“All work will occur during daylight hours. Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring,” Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer Jeff Niemeyer said.
All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
“For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, we would like to remind drivers to be attentive in work zones and put down your cell phones to eliminate distractions,” Niemeyer added.
The $8.5 million contract, awarded to Magruder Paving LLC., includes an additional resurfacing project, located on Missouri Route 79 in Lincoln County from Route N to 0.8 mile north of Route C near Old Monroe.
MoDOT asks all motorists to remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel.
All work zones are online at www.modot.org/northeast, and motorists can receive the latest news about road work in the area by signing up for e-updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.