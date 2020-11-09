HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently awarded a contract to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., of Columbia, Mo., for projects in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties totaling $3,821,943.42.
The work will include more than 25 miles of resurfacing and nearly 77 miles of chip seals.
"Pavement preservation projects like chip seals help us to extend the life of our pavement. By extending the pavement's life, we can better manage our roads and get the most out of our funds,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said.
The chip seal projects include crews applying liquid asphalt which helps seal off any cracks that may be in the road surface followed by the application of small aggregate rock. Typically, within a few days, the rock has either been embedded into the oil or has been removed from the surface. The purpose of this operation is to extend the life of the pavement by infusing it with oil. The following projects were approved.
Marion County
Route A: Resurface from Mo. 6 to Mo. 168 near Palmyra.
South U.S. 61: Chip seal from 0.1 mile north of Route BB to 0.1 mile north of U.S. 24 and U.S. 61 in Palmyra.
Route W: Chip seal from U.S. 61 north junction to U.S. 61 south junction and on U.S. 61 outer road from Route W to 0.3 mile south of Route W in Hannibal.
Route C (Marion County): Chip seal from Route Z west junction to Mo. 168 near Palmyra.
Marion and Ralls counties
Route H: Resurface from U.S. 36 to Mo. 19 at Center.
Route Z: Chip seal from Route C to U.S. 36 near Monroe City.
Ralls County
Route DD: Resurface from U.S 36 to end of state maintenance near Huntington Lane
Route J: Chip seal from U.S. 36 to Mo, 154 at Perry.
Monroe and Ralls counties
Route W: Chip seal from U.S. 24 in Monroe City, to Route J
Marion and Shelby counties
Missouri Route 168: Chip seal from Mo. 15 to Business U.S. 61 in Palmyra.
