HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, contractor crews and the Missouri Department of Transportation will start work on resurfacing Route MM in Marion County the week of Monday, April 4 from U.S. 61 in Hannibal to near Beilstein’s RV & Auto and the Ayerco Truck Stop, with plans for completion by early May.
“Traffic will be reduced to one lane where crews are actively working, and motorists will be directed through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Work is scheduled to begin on the west end of the project and will be completed during daytime hours in this area. Once work gets past Bear Creek Bridge, some minor preliminary work at entrances will occur during daylight hours throughout the remaining project limits with minimal impact to traffic. The remaining resurfacing work will then begin at U.S. 61 and progress east, which will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., when traffic volumes are lower,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Martin Lincoln Jr. “This route carries a considerable volume of local traffic. We ask that motorists please be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers.”
Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur.
This contract was awarded last fall to Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, in the amount of $1,142,150.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.org or calling 1-888-275-6636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.