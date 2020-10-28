HANNIBAL — If the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department had a "bucket list" comprised of the most requested projects that the public would like to see completed, it would definitely be making significant headway in shortening the list. After renovating the pond in Huckleberry Park and taking the hump out of the Riverview Park entrance road, the parks department now has its sights set on the Sodalis Nature Preserve where it intends to construct a permanent restroom.
"The (Sodalis) park and trail system has continued to grow in popularity over the years and a restroom at this location, other than a porta potty, is one of the most asked for amenities in the park system we get from families," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, during the Oct. 6 meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
The Sodalis restroom will be similar to the one now located in Kiwanis Park on the riverfront.
"These restrooms are extremely durable. It is 100% concrete so it can be flooded and cleaned up," Dorian said, estimating that the prefab structure, which will be a bit smaller than the one on the riverfront, will cost in the neighborhood of $80,000.
"The restroom will be as vandal proof as it can be."
Dorian told the Hannibal Park Board in September that a location for the restroom has been selected.
"It will be right off the parking lot where the trail starts. It will be basically where the porta potty is now," he said.
Klingner and Associates has been hired to help with the project. At the Oct. 6 council meeting approval was given to pay Klingner $12,900 for engineering services.
A tentative timeline has been set for the project.
"The plan would be to design it, bid it later this winter and have it come in in this spring," Dorian said.