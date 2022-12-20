Residents raise employee-related concerns during City Council meeting

Andy Dorian speaks during Tuesday's Hannibal City Council meeting. He had resigned in November from his role as central services director, but clarified his decision was not due to allegations of a hostile work environment. An email he sent among department heads had been made public in July. During the meeting, several residents took turns to address the council, with many of them calling for a third-party investigation involving one of the employees mentioned in the message. Dorian stressed that conflicts described in the email were resolved and he noted the email was "leaked" and should have remained among department heads. He explained that he decided to return to work for the city of Hannibal for personal reasons. Council member Stephan Franke requested an investigation into an employee mentioned in the email. City Attorney James Lemon cautioned that parts of Franke's memo outlining the investigation request could be construed as personal attacks against an employee, denying them the right to due process. A roll call vote was taken to table Franke's request. Franke and fellow council member Charles Phillips voted against the decision to table a potential investigation. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Several Hannibal residents addressed the City Council Tuesday to discuss concerns about employee policies, specifically citing an email, which was released July 8 containing concerns among department heads.

The email in question was sent by Director of Central Services Andy Dorian. He previously made the decision to resign from his role. He has since returned to the city and wished to speak about the circumstances leading to his departure and subsequent return.

