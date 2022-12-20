Residents raise employee-related concerns during City Council meeting

HANNIBAL — Several Hannibal residents addressed the City Council Tuesday to discuss concerns about employee policies, specifically citing an email, which was released July 8 containing concerns among department heads.
The email in question was sent by Director of Central Services Andy Dorian. He previously made the decision to resign from his role. He has since returned to the city and wished to speak about the circumstances leading to his departure and subsequent return.
"I just want to reiterate, as I said to the media, I did not leave because of a hostile work environment. I left because I got an awesome opportunity," he said.
He initially pursued a new career that offered "different hours, different things." He clarified that he has since returned to his role with the city because of personal issues.
He addressed the email, stating it was a personal email that was "leaked out" by a council member, not by him.
"This did not come from me. Quite frankly, after the meetings that we had, we as department heads — this was a department head issue — felt like the situation that was a part of that email was dealt with," Dorian said.
Several residents said conflicts mentioned in the email should be addressed through an independent investigation related to an alleged hostile work environment.
City attorney James Lemon mentioned to residents and city staff that it was not advisable to discuss hearsay or specifically make accusations about any employees without them exercising the right to due process and providing their side of the story.
He invited each resdient to be heard but cautioned that the City Council meeting was not the proper venue to address a potential investigation against any city employees. He emphasized that employees are not elected officials.
"You do have the right to be heard. It would be absolutely inappropriate for the city to allow people to come up and attack an employee, and attack allegations about an employee when they haven't been investigated," Lemon said.
Kristy Trevathan expressed concern about reports of resignations, administrative leaves and an ongoing impeachment matter involving council member Stephan Franke. She asked for answers and a resolution to the impeachment.
"There's a cost to this negative energy. There's a loss of productivity, there's a learning curve for new employees," she said, noting that a lack of focus on deteriorating city properties and other community issues could result.
Trevathan asked if city officials were engaged in strategic planning procedures or pursuing grant opportunities through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Robert Hendrickson was also among the residents who wished to address the council. He said he and his wife sold their business in Baltimore to move to Hannibal.
"We want to be 'Hannibal Proud'. I'm here tonight requesting that the City Council govern in that same goal — to be 'Hannibal Proud' with the actions taken, projects considered, how employees are treated, how decisions are made, whether publicly or behind closed doors," Hendrickson said.
Edie Graupman shared her perspective as a former city employee. She worked for the city of Hannibal for 11 years, and she described "a huge morale problem" that could result in more employees departing.
Graupman said she experienced difficulty working with a few departments and said her decision to resign was when she was asked by a department head to report on every action of Council member Stephan Franke.
After her resignation, she was included in the subsequent impeachment case against him. She said she did not know or give permission to be named as a part of that case until she read her name mentioned in a news report.
Franke requested a third-party investigation related to the conflicts mentioned in the email. Lemon noted that while the email was open, he reiterated it was his belief that it was not appropriate to create a potential "bully pulpit" against an employee based on allegations.
Lemon stated Franke's memo was permissible but noted that some issues could be construed as potential criticisms leveled against a specific employee without their opportunity to exercise due process.
A roll call vote was taken on whether to table Franke's request. Franke and fellow council member Charles Phillips voted against tabling a potential investigation. The other members of the council voted in favor of tabling the measure.
In other business:
- Council members approved an ordinance related to procedures for the Municipal Court. The changes ensure the court is operating in compliance with all applicable rules set forth by the Missouri Supreme Court.
- Silas Acuff requested a street closure for a portion of Palmyra Road for the annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, with a rain date of Saturday, March 25. The annual fundraiser event benefits the Hannibal YMCA Strong Community Campaign. Acuff also requested the temporary reservation of Riverview Park. The request was granted.
- Council members approved Mayor James Hark's requests for approval to reappoint Louis Riggs and Tom Batenhorst to the Industrial Development Authority, along with approval to reappoint Dane Riefesel to the Police and Fire Retirement Board, were approved. Hark also asked council members to consider appointing Dalton Benn as an alternate to the Police and Fire Retirement Board.
- Mike McHargue, Assistant Director of Central Services/Street Department, requested the purchase of a new plow truck. The council approved the measure.
- City council members also approved the sale of surplus equipment: a 1982 Ford F-700 truck, a 2000 Sterling two-ton truck, a 2006 Chevrolet 3500 truck and a John Deere zero-turn mower.
