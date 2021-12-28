HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by 911 (NECOMM) to respond to a structure fire at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at 120 Jupiter Drive.
Firefighters from all stations initially responded. Upon arrival, incident command confirmed a fire with smoke and flames coming from the structure. The resident had exited and was safe at the time of arrival. At that time, incident command conducted an offensive attack with eight firefighters
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. They were on scene conducting ventilation and overhaul operations for approximately 1 1/2 hours. Fire Investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office were called in to investigate and determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal City Building Inspector’s office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
The fire is being listed as an accidental fire, with electrical malfunction as the cause. Hannibal Fire Department would like to remind everyone to talk with their family about establishing a fire escape plan and meeting place. Everyone should have working smoke alarms and practice the escape plan. When sleeping in a bedroom, firefighters would like to remind everyone to close their door at night when going to sleep. A closed door gives people more time during a fire to escape.
More information is available by contacting the Hannibal Fire Department at 573-221-0657.
