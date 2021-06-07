PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is excited to announce the annual Halloween Walk will be held Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at the Indian Creek Campground. Camping reservations for participants will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 7. Participants must decorate their site to camp in the event area. USACE reminds everyone this is a family-friendly event, so plan decorating ideas accordingly. For questions about decorations, please call the USACE prior to reserving a campsite.
Reservations are available exclusively at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. More details regarding the event will be announced as they become available. People can follow USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone this year and all their family-friendly decorating ideas.
Additional information is available by contacting the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 or marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.