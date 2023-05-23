MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake is excited to announce the annual Halloween Walk will be Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct 21 in the Indian Creek Campground.
Camping reservations for camping participants, campsites 66-177, will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. Participants must decorate their site to camp in the event area. Please remember this is a family-friendly event, so plan your decorating accordingly. Gates to campsites 96-177 will be closed to pedestrian traffic during the event. All other areas will be open for vehicular traffic. People are encouraged to call USACE before reserving a campsite.
