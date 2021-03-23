HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is asking residents with storm debris to request pickup by 5 p.m. Friday, March 26.
Andy Dorian, director of Central Services, said maintenance personnel will be making the last pass to remove debris at the curb in the next few weeks.
Hannibal residents should call the Street Department hotline at 573-221-0111 and leave their name and address. The debris removal is manned by the Street Department.
Also for debris cleanup, the Yard Waste Lot at 701 Warren Barrett Drive is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Yard Waste Lot is for anything that is grown in nature — sticks, branches, leaves, etc. — but no bags should be left.