HANNIBAL — Chain-link fencing has been removed that had been used for more than a year to block off the eastern end of North Street which was damaged by storm-water runoff during heavy rain in May 2019.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works had to wait to make the above-ground repairs until a contractor could complete some temporary below-ground work.
"We removed a lot of the broken concrete, hauled in some rock and smoothed it out to where it made it not a safety hazard so we were able to remove the chain-link fence and install Jersey barriers to keep people from driving on that portion of North Street," said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW, during last month's meeting of the HBPW Board.
While the street work has been completed for the time being, North Street's storm-water system remains a point of focus for the HBPW, according to Munzlinger.
"We continue to work with FEMA officials on a cost share for the permanent repairs and also with the Corps of Engineers on their portion of the permanent repairs," he said. "They (Corps of Engineers) hope to have their plans completed shortly and out the door."
According to Munzlinger, the Corps of Engineers has been developing a plan to replace a section of the failed storm sewer from approximately the toe of the levee to the east edge of Bridge Street.
Munzlinger added that Poepping, Stone, Bach & Associates has completed a survey of existing conditions and has created a plan and profile sheets of the alignment.
"They are working to gather existing utility information to identify potential conflicts, which may require relocations or design changes," Munzlinger said.
PSBA has been having regular discussions with the Corps of Engineers regarding the plans and how to complete the tie in.
A major concern of the HBPW is the impact the planned project will have on those who live and work in that area.
"Since the impact to the property owners in the area is a top priority, the engineers have also continued looking at the staging of the project to minimize impacts, including structural design considerations associated with the staging," Munzlinger said.