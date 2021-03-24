JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The last time Missouri’s government received an overhaul to its operations was in 1974, and Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) has sponsored a new bill that would require performance audits for state departments, the Legislature, the Judiciary and departments under the Executive Branch.
HB 583 would call for performance audits at least once every four years for various entities and departments in state government. Riggs based the bill on a model in use since 2011 in Ohio, which he said has saved Ohio taxpayers more than $1 billion. The Show-Me State’s executive branch includes the Office of Administration, the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor and State Treasurer.
This is the third year Riggs has sponsored the bill, and it received “overwhelming bipartisan support” in the House. The first time was hamstrung by timing issues, and last year the bill drew strong support, but was affected by the pandemic.
Riggs stressed performance audits differ from financial audits performed by the State Auditor. Performance audits are focused on the simpler questions of why things are done a certain way and how they can be done more efficiently way while serving customers better.
Former House Speaker Pro Tem Denny Hoskins will present the bill in the Senate. He is in his second term in the Senate and is a CPA, giving him the background to demonstrate the difference between financial audits and performance audits dedicated toward best practices.
“A lot of times, people get confused about what the difference is. We’re not trying to encroach on what the State Auditor does in any way, shape or form — that is their Constitutionally-designated duty,” Riggs said. “We’re just basically looking at the best practices. How do we make things more seamless? How do we make things more user-friendly? Basically, how do we deliver services to taxpayers who are citizens at the lowest possible cost, yet at the best possible experience level?”
For example, Riggs said different forms across state departments could be changed to a consistent auto-fill form. Also, the IT backbone for Medicaid’s computer system dates back to 1978, and the computer systems at the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are unable to communicate with each other. Riggs said cloud computing would make the process more streamlined while improving service throughout state departments.
Geri Graves, a member of the NEMO Conservatives group, said HB583 is one of more than 500 bills active in the Missouri House of Representatives before the session concludes in May. Graves said companies in the private sector are always keeping track of information like employee productivity through performance audits.
If the bill is signed into law, the office of administration would solicit bids for an independent contractor to conduct the performance reviews.
“This bill will require Missouri state government to examine every move it makes to ensure that services are not duplicated and technological innovations are introduced,” Riggs said. “Missouri government uses more than 1,000 computer systems daily, the vast majority of which do not talk to each other. We can and must do better with your hard-earned tax dollars.”