JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Representative Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, has been named to the House Special Committee on Tourism. The appointment was made by House Speaker Rob Vescovo.
“I am looking forward to serving on this committee,” Riggs said.
The House Special Committee on Tourism hears bills related to the tourism industry, according to Riggs. The committee also handles bills related to designating months to increase awareness of particular areas of concern, such as diseases, or commemorating the efforts of “heroes” through special designations.
Riggs recognizes the importance of tourism to the Fifth District and the impact COVID-19 has had on it.
"Tourism is the second largest industry in Missouri and a major source of revenue for the Fifth District," Riggs said in a media release. "We all know that tourism was hit especially hard by the COVID pandemic and we have a long way to go to recover from the economic aftereffects. I look forward to working on the tourism committee to help bring Missouri back to pre-COVID levels."
Applauding the appointment of Riggs to the tourism committee is Gail Bryant, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"We would like to congratulate Rep. Riggs on his appointment," Bryant said. "We would also like to express our appreciation for his continued support and dedication to tourism, and the state of Missouri."
The promotion of Missouri tourism began to change late last year when the state closed a handful of its welcome centers, including the one located on South U.S. 61 in Hannibal.
“Closing Visitors Centers is never a welcome move, but is a sign of changing tastes among the traveling public,” Riggs said. “Since more and more travelers use the Internet for nearly everything, in-person visits have fallen off over the past several years and COVID obviously made the situation worse.
“I am hopeful that we will be able to convert the present structure into an attraction to draw visitors on its own. There are a number of possible uses that are being explored. I have been told that all state Visitors Centers will probably be closed within the next several years. I hate to see that happen. I still prefer to pick up a brochure and read it to find out about attractions and events. Unfortunately, that is becoming a thing of the past.”
Riggs believes Hannibal's multi-million-dollar investment on its riverfront will eventually pay dividends in the form of more visitors.
“The Hannibal Riverfront is not only the most walkable place for many miles, its view of the river is as good as any in America and is going to attract a lot of visitors on that basis alone,” he said. “When it is fully equipped to serve as an event space we will see dividends for the Hannibal economy for many years to come.
“We now have the capability to dock riverboats going both up and down the river, so we will be able to run the equivalent of a relay race with passenger boats for a solid six months out of every year once operations have returned to normal. The X factor regarding COVID is whether vaccines will do their job and enable folks to get back to some semblance of leading normal lives, including booking hotel rooms and taking cruises at previous levels. I think that we will see our investment in the riverfront pay off sooner rather than later.”
As appealing as the riverfront already is, Riggs sees the potential for more in the future.
“An added benefit to the riverfront even with COVID is that it is an expansive outdoor space that is already being enjoyed by Hannibal residents and visitors. The possibilities for using the riverfront as an event space are limitless and the marina will be a first-rate facility as well,” Riggs said. “I think we are comparable now to the riverfront at Cape Girardeau, which is always busy. It would be great one day to be comparable to Dubuque, which has a fantastic river museum operated by the Smithsonian. We have steamboat and rail history in addition to the legacy of Mark Twain to build on, so that is something to keep in mind down the road.”