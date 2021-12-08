Rep. Louis Riggs receives public utilities award

HANNIBAL — A multi-state organization of hometown utilities has honored State Representative Louis Riggs with its Richard E. Malon Public Service Award.
The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), recognizes a publicly elected or appointed official whose activities have furthered the objectives of municipal utilities, making contributions that have lasting impact in the field. MPUA presented the award to Riggs during the Tuesday meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
Riggs represents District 5, which includes Marion, Shelby and parts of Monroe counties. He has served in the Missouri House since 2018. In 2021, he served as Chair of the House’s Special Interim Committee on Broadband Development, as Vice-Chair of the Economic Development Committee, and as a member of the Ways and Means Committee.
In the House, Riggs was quick to recognize and respond to the Feb. 2021 Winter Storm Uri impacts on municipal utilities, helping to request and pass a budget measure that created the $50 million Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program. The fund helped Missouri’s not-for-profit, hometown utilities manage the storm’s historic energy costs, easing impacts on local utility customers.
The award also highlights Riggs’ dedicated efforts to improve broadband development throughout Missouri.
“Representative Riggs played a key legislative role in his response to the polar vortex event,” said Ewell Lawson, Chief Operating Officer of the Missouri Association of Municipal Utilities (MAMU). “In his untiring work on broadband development, he has shown a recognition of the important role that hometown utilities can play in this local quality of life issue and utility service.”
In addition to legislative duties, Riggs is an attorney. He has served as an educator at Hannibal-LaGrange University for more than 11 years. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Missouri Rural Development Partners and has served as past Chair of the Board of Directors of the Missouri Humanities Council.
